Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Maverick McNealy makes birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 89th at 1 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 second, McNealy's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, McNealy's his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, McNealy's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
