Matthew Wolff delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff gets up-and-down for birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matthew Wolff hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wolff finished his round tied for 5th at 7 under with Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; and Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Matthew Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
Wolff hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Wolff reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Wolff at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Wolff's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 6 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 7 under for the round.
