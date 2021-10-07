In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 under; Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the par-5 13th, NeSmith chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, NeSmith hit his 226 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, NeSmith had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.