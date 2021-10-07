-
Matt Wallace putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Wallace hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Matt Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Wallace hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Wallace's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.
