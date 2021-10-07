-
Matt Kuchar putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Matt Kuchar got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Matt Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Kuchar's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Kuchar had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.
