Matt Jones delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matt Jones hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Jones finished his round tied for 5th at 7 under with Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; and Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
On the par-4 11th, Matt Jones's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Jones had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Jones hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Jones to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Jones's 146 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jones had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 6 under for the round.
After a 349 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 7 under for the round.
