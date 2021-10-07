-
Martin Trainer posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Trainer finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Charley Hoffman, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Martin Trainer chipped in his fourth from 37 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Martin Trainer at even for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
