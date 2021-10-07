-
-
Martin Laird shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Martin Laird goes pin seeking to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Martin Laird hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 29th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 third, Laird's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Laird chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Laird hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.
-
-