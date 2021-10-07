-
Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 76th at 2 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 300 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hubbard's tee shot went 167 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
Hubbard missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hubbard's 69 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
