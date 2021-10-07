Marc Leishman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 19th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Leishman had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman's his second shot went 36 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Leishman's 113 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Leishman had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Leishman's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Leishman hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.