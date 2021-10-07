-
Luke List shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 125th at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 420-yard par-4 10th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, List's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 3 over for the round.
After a 340 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, List chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, List hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
