-
-
Lucas Glover rebounds from poor front in first round of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Lucas Glover hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Glover finished his day tied for 83rd at 2 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Lucas Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.
Glover his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to 3 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Glover's 107 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Glover hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Glover hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
-
-