-
-
Strong putting brings Louis Oosthuizen a 6-under 65 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
-
Interviews
Louis Oosthuizen on U.S. Team's Ryder Cup performance before Shriners
Prior to the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Louis Oosthuizen talks about watching the Ryder Cup and discusses why he was impressed by the U.S. Team’s performance.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, and Charley Hoffman; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Louis Oosthuizen had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Oosthuizen's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Oosthuizen chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 6 under for the round.
-
-