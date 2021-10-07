-
Lee Hodges putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lee Hodges hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee Hodges had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hodges chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Hodges reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Hodges at 4 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hodges's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.
