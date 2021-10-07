-
-
Lanto Griffin shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Lanto Griffin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 96th at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 12th, Griffin's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
-
-