Kyle Westmoreland finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kyle Westmoreland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Westmoreland got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Westmoreland hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to even-par for the round.
