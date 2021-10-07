-
Kyle Stanley shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kyle Stanley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 134th at 2 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Stanley's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stanley had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to even for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Stanley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stanley to 2 over for the round.
