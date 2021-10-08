-
Kevin Yu posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Yu hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Yu finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kevin Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Yu to 1 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Yu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Yu hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 4 under for the round.
