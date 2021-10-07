-
-
Kevin Tway shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
Kevin Tway hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
-
-