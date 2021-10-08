-
-
Strong putting brings Kevin Streelman an even-par round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Kevin Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman chipped in his fourth from 21 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Streelman at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
-
-