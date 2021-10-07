-
Kevin Kisner putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 under; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Charley Hoffman, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 6th at 6 under.
Kevin Kisner got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Kisner to 1 over for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Kisner's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.
