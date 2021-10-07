-
Kevin Chappell shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 96th at 2 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Chappell hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Chappell's tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
