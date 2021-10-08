-
Kelly Kraft putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kelly Kraft hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 83rd at 2 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Kelly Kraft's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.
Kraft got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kraft had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kraft chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 under for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 15th Kraft hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Kraft at 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.
