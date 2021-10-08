-
-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 99th at 1 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Mitchell's tee shot went 209 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
-
-