K.H. Lee shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, K.H. Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 11th, Lee's 135 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Lee chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
