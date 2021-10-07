In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Bramlett's 88 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett got a double bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Bramlett's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Bramlett hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 2 under for the round.

Bramlett hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.