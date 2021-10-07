-
-
Jonas Blixt shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
Jonas Blixt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 75th at 2 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Blixt chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Blixt chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Blixt had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Blixt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Blixt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
-
-