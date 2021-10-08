-
Joel Dahmen shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 29th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Dahmen's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
