-
-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann's crafty bunker shot leads to birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 123rd at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Niemann had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
-
-