Jin Jeong hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jeong finished his round tied for 121st at 2 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Jin Jeong had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jin Jeong to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Jeong had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jeong to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Jeong chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jeong to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Jeong reached the green in 2 and sunk a 51-foot putt for eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Jeong at 4 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Jeong's tee shot went 173 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Jeong's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jeong to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Jeong had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Jeong to 3 under for the round.

Jeong got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jeong to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Jeong had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jeong to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Jeong's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jeong to 2 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Jeong chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jeong to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Jeong reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jeong to 2 over for the round.