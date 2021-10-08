-
-
Jimmy Walker shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Jimmy Walker sinks 20-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Jimmy Walker makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Jimmy Walker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 60th at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the native area on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Walker had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Walker's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Walker's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Walker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Walker had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Walker to 3 under for the round.
-
-