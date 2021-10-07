-
Jim Herman comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Herman finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Jim Herman's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Herman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Herman had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Herman hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Herman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Herman's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
