In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jesse Mueller hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mueller finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Mueller's 87 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mueller to 1 under for the round.

Mueller got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mueller to even-par for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Mueller hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Mueller to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mueller had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mueller to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Mueller's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mueller to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Mueller chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mueller to 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Mueller chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mueller to 4 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Mueller's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Mueller had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mueller to 4 under for the round.