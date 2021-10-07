-
Jason Kokrak shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kokrak had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Kokrak hit his 143 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Kokrak's 157 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kokrak at 4 under for the round.
