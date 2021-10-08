Jared Wolfe hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolfe finished his day tied for 60th at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Jared Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jared Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Wolfe's tee shot went 215 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Wolfe chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to even for the round.

Wolfe hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolfe had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Wolfe went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.