James Hahn posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
James Hahn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hahn finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 8th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, James Hahn had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hahn's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.
