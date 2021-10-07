-
J.T. Poston rebounds from poor front in first round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, J.T. Poston hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Poston finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 7 under.
J.T. Poston got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.T. Poston to 1 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Poston's 102 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
