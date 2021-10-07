-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 89th at 1 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Spaun reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 1 under for the round.
Spaun got a double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
