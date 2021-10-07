-
Ian Poulter shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ian Poulter hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 under; Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 8th at 5 under.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Poulter had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Poulter hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.
