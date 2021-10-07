-
Hudson Swafford shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Hudson Swafford hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Charley Hoffman, Adam Schenk, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 6th at 6 under.
Swafford got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Swafford's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Swafford had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Swafford hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Swafford hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Swafford chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.
