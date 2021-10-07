-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 9 at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Charley Hoffman; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Matsuyama's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Matsuyama at 5 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.
