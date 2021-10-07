-
-
Henrik Norlander shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Henrik Norlander makes short birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Henrik Norlander makes birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 29th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a tee shot onto the 197-yard par-3 green fifth, Norlander suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Norlander had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 234 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
-
-