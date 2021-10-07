-
-
Hayden Buckley putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Hayden Buckley's hole-in-one on No. 17 at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Hayden Buckley makes a hole-in-one from 176 yards at the par-3 17th hole.
Hayden Buckley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Buckley finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 310 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hayden Buckley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Buckley had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.
-
-