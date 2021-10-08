-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Harry Higgs in the first round at the Shriners Children's Open
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Harry Higgs hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Higgs finished his day tied for 17th at 5 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Harry Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Higgs's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Higgs chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.
