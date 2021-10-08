-
Harry Hall shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Hall rolls in 11-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Harry Hall makes birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Harry Hall hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 17th at 5 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hall's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.
Hall got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to 2 under for the round.
After a 353 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hall chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 56-foot putt for eagle. This put Hall at 5 under for the round.
