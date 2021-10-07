-
Harris English shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English's nice iron sets up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Harris English makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
Harris English hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 63rd at even par; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Adam Schenk and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, Charley Hoffman, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, English had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, English's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
