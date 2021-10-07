-
Hank Lebioda shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Hank Lebioda hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 122nd at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Lebioda's tee shot went 148 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Lebioda's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
