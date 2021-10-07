Greyson Sigg hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Sigg chipped in his fourth from 14 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Sigg at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Sigg's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Sigg's tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sigg had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Sigg chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Sigg hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.