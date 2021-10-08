-
Graeme McDowell shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Graeme McDowell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 99th at 1 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 420-yard par-4 10th, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, McDowell's tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
