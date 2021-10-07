Garrick Higgo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgo finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Garrick Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrick Higgo to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to even for the round.

Higgo stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 168-yard par-3 14th. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Higgo hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Higgo to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.